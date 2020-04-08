Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.78 Per Share

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $1.74. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

UKW traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 142.20 ($1.87). 2,217,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77. Greencoat UK Wind has a 52-week low of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 155 ($2.04). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 133.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 142.47.

In other Greencoat UK Wind news, insider Tim Ingram purchased 45,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £49,566.60 ($65,202.05).

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

