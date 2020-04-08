Gresham Technologies PLC (LON:GHT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.75 Per Share

Gresham Technologies PLC (LON:GHT) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is an increase from Gresham Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:GHT opened at GBX 116.40 ($1.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 129.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 121.85. Gresham Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 88 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 156 ($2.05).

In other news, insider Tom Mullan bought 8,886 shares of Gresham Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £10,218.90 ($13,442.38).

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides real-time transaction control and enterprise data integrity solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Clareti Solutions and Other Solutions segments. The company offers Clareti Transaction Control, an enterprise data control solution for data validation and real-time transaction matching and reconciliation.

