Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.12.

PAC stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 107,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,740. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $135.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.00.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 33.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,299,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 214,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,051,000 after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

