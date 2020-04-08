Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.50.

ASR stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.26. The stock had a trading volume of 82,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,782. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 1-year low of $82.08 and a 1-year high of $210.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.88.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.72 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 14.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

