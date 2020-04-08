Grupo Lala SAB De CV (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Trading Down 9.7%

Grupo Lala SAB De CV (OTCMKTS:GRPBF)’s share price traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42, 7,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 13,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Lala SAB De CV to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Lala SAB De CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Grupo Lala SAB De CV alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93.

Grupo Lala, SAB. de C.V. produces, markets, distributes, and sells milk, dairy products, beverages, and other products. The company provides yoghurt, cream, cheese, ice cream, desserts, butter, and margarine; and beverages and other products, such as juices, cold cuts, and packaging and milk by-products.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Lala SAB De CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Lala SAB De CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.