Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Shares Up 15.4%

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) shot up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $19.72, 1,524,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 870,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HASI. Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a current ratio of 21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Steven Chuslo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $84,650.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 280,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,579.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $714,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $209,496 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HASI. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.