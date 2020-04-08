Head to Head Analysis: Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) & Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY)

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) and Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Amplify Energy and Perpetual Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00 Perpetual Energy 2 0 0 0 1.00

Amplify Energy currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,061.74%. Given Amplify Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Perpetual Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amplify Energy and Perpetual Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $340.10 million 0.10 $54.61 million N/A N/A Perpetual Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetual Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Amplify Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Perpetual Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 6.27% 5.15% 2.39% Perpetual Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Perpetual Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 841.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent; and 2,068 gross wells. The company was formerly known as Memorial Production Partners LP and changed its name to Amplify Energy Corp. in May 2017. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta. Perpetual Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

