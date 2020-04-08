Head to Head Contrast: Benefytt Technologies (BFYT) and Its Competitors

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ: BFYT) is one of 20 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Benefytt Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Benefytt Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Benefytt Technologies $381.81 million $29.61 million 5.84 Benefytt Technologies Competitors $4.21 billion $513.81 million 27.52

Benefytt Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Benefytt Technologies. Benefytt Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Benefytt Technologies has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefytt Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Benefytt Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefytt Technologies 7.76% 46.13% 9.58% Benefytt Technologies Competitors 9.00% 24.07% 8.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of Benefytt Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Benefytt Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefytt Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Benefytt Technologies Competitors 255 800 885 61 2.38

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 29.33%. Given Benefytt Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Benefytt Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Benefytt Technologies competitors beat Benefytt Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Benefytt Technologies Company Profile

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

