Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Receives $32.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.78.

HTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Healthcare Trust Of America stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,468,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,119. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.87. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

In related news, Director Vicki U. Booth acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

