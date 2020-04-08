Henderson Eurotrust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 8 (LON:HNE)

Henderson Eurotrust PLC (LON:HNE) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HNE opened at GBX 1,045.23 ($13.75) on Wednesday. Henderson Eurotrust has a 1 year low of GBX 12.02 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,285.84 ($16.91). The company has a market capitalization of $221.44 million and a PE ratio of 13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,060.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,143.03.

In other news, insider David Marsh bought 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,247 ($16.40) per share, with a total value of £5,848.43 ($7,693.28).

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests predominantly in large and medium-sized companies, which are perceived to be undervalued in view of their growth prospects or on account of significant changes in management or structure. The Company aims to achieve a total return from a portfolio of European investments.

