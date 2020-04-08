Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Heska from $137.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heska from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

HSKA traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,323. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $425.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.99 and a beta of 1.61. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.90.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.29 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heska will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Heska by 23.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Heska by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heska by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,424 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

