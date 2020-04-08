Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Lessened by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 37.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

HD traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.29. 6,435,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,570,915. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.64. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

