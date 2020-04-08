Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Receives $243.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.24.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 27,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.29. 6,435,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,570,915. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The company has a market cap of $192.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.45.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

