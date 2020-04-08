Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 37.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,435,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,570,915. The firm has a market cap of $192.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.64. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

