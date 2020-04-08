Honest (HNST) Price Hits $0.0066 on Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $338,948.61 and approximately $13,954.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. In the last week, Honest has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 221.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.98 or 0.02970924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00205659 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00049356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00043820 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

