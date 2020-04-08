Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Receives $177.53 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.24. 4,051,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

