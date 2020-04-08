ILCoin (ILC) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.46 Million

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. One ILCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, IDAX, FreiExchange and Graviex. Over the last seven days, ILCoin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. ILCoin has a market cap of $14.46 million and $101,484.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 326.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005882 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000287 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000171 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,377,988,907 coins and its circulating supply is 424,292,487 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, FreiExchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

