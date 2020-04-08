ILCoin Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One ILCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges including FreiExchange, Crex24, C-CEX and Graviex. In the last seven days, ILCoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. ILCoin has a market cap of $14.78 million and $126,617.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004790 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000282 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ILCoin Profile

ILCoin (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,379,041,407 coins and its circulating supply is 425,344,987 coins. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, FreiExchange, C-CEX, IDAX, Crex24, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

