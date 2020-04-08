Incent Hits 1-Day Volume of $7,309.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Incent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0833 or 0.00001162 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Incent has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $7,309.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.67 or 0.02575623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00203890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038076 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,625 tokens. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, Liqui, Tidex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

