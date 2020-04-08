Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR) Trading 2.2% Higher

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)’s share price traded up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $23.32, 83,480 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.