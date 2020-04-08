Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.86, but opened at $7.28. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Inseego shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 8,326,871 shares.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Inseego from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Inseego in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 3,006.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 495,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter worth about $779,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 86,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 7,353.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 83,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $677.66 million, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inseego Corp will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

