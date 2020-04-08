Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.28.

In other Intel news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,646. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26,695,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,150,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $231.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

