Interzone (ITZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Interzone has a market capitalization of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Interzone coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Interzone alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,169.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.02312881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $251.93 or 0.03513879 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00619297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014166 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00776283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00075687 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025898 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00509781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

Interzone (CRYPTO:ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Interzone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interzone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.