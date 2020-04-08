Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ADRE) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ADRE) shot up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.24 and last traded at $34.16, 12,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 15,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71.

