Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3,225.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,539,000 after buying an additional 1,596,478 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,963,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 793.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 549,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,926,000 after buying an additional 488,227 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 398,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,510,000 after purchasing an additional 344,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,321,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.77. The company had a trading volume of 147,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,894. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

