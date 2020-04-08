Investment House LLC Cuts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Investment House LLC cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 0.9% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded up $12.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,098. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.24. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $154.52 and a one year high of $247.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,067,889.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total transaction of $782,737.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,558,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,539 shares of company stock worth $18,034,510. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

