Investment House LLC Cuts Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Investment House LLC lessened its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after buying an additional 469,237 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2,449.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 115,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

MMM traded up $4.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,068,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.48.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

