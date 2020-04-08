Investment House LLC Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 1.0% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

ZTS stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.25. 2,478,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,221. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,955 shares of company stock worth $20,214,092. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

