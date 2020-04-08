Investment House LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Investment House LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 1.4% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $11.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.81. 1,723,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,188. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.59. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

