Investment House LLC Decreases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,675 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 6,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2,918.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded up $10.51 on Wednesday, reaching $159.21. 3,141,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.26 and a 200-day moving average of $171.17. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $211.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 165.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.82.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

