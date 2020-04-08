Investment House LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,816 shares during the period. Investment House LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Freshpet worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

FRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded up $3.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.71. The company had a trading volume of 542,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,072. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.38. Freshpet Inc has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $81.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,144.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshpet Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.