Investment House LLC Has $11.93 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Investment House LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises about 1.4% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Investment House LLC owned about 0.08% of Church & Dwight worth $11,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 13.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,116,000 after purchasing an additional 928,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,361,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,302,000 after purchasing an additional 124,560 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 159,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.61. 1,145,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,749. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.25.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

