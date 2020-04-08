Investment House LLC Has $19.54 Million Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises about 2.2% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $19,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,382,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,515,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.23.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

