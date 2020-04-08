Investment House LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Investment House LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $8,149,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Biogen by 14.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 22.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 276.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,532,000 after buying an additional 158,593 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock traded up $15.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.95. 1,930,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.71. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.61.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.99 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.40.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

