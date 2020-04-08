Investment House LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Investment House LLC cut its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIF. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TIF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.89.

Shares of TIF stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $129.37. 3,382,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,133. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.24. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $78.60 and a 52 week high of $134.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

