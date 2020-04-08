Investment House LLC Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cummins from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cummins from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.88.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $3.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,166. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.34. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

