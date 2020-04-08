Investment House LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Investment House LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 585.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,199 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 20,625,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,661,055,000 after buying an additional 325,133 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,657,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,966,000 after buying an additional 1,945,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,581,000 after buying an additional 160,185 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,215,000 after buying an additional 418,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,012,000 after buying an additional 64,429 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $7.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.25. 1,060,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.89. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $152.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.42.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 81,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 979 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $127,318.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,705.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,788,931 shares of company stock valued at $208,025,303 and sold 2,518 shares valued at $310,953. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IFF shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.23.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.