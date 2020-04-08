Investment House LLC Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Investment House LLC cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $20.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $510.50. 1,048,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.63.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

