Investment House LLC Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.26.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $204,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,408 shares of company stock worth $5,284,429. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,196,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,516,814. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

