Investment House LLC Lowers Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Investment House LLC lowered its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in SAP by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in SAP by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in SAP by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SAP by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.02. 1,212,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,341. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $125.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.7119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

