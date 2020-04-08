Investment House LLC Purchases 10,883 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after buying an additional 4,490,046 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,006,000 after buying an additional 3,459,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after buying an additional 2,592,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

ABBV stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.56. 12,214,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,675,573. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

