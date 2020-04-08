Investment House LLC Raises Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Investment House LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 126.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 60.0% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSI. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.54.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $5.33 on Wednesday, reaching $147.77. 1,049,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,655. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.72. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460 in the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

