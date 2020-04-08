Investment House LLC Sells 11,075 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Investment House LLC lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,075 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STZ traded up $8.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.77. 3,432,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,516. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.82 and its 200-day moving average is $183.28. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $214.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -876.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.73.

In related news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

