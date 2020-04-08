Investment House LLC Sells 113 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Investment House LLC reduced its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,905,411,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,037,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,089,000 after purchasing an additional 520,194 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 15,438.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 425,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 422,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,289,000 after purchasing an additional 397,930 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Argus raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.04. 1,987,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. Clorox’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.