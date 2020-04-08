Investment House LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,798,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,676,066,000 after purchasing an additional 91,374 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,820,000 after acquiring an additional 69,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,983,764,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.90.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $23.77 on Wednesday, reaching $1,210.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,945. The company has a market capitalization of $754.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,254.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,315.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,162,948 shares of company stock valued at $140,280,403 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

