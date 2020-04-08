Investment House LLC Sells 15,540 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Investment House LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,660 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 15,540 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of FedEx by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc lifted its stake in FedEx by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Truehand Inc now owns 8,063 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in FedEx by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,035 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded up $9.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,574,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,837. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of -90.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.74.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

