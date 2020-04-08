Investment House LLC Sells 3,750 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Investment House LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.13. 15,708,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,492,271. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.