Investment House LLC Sells 4,512 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Investment House LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,861 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.9% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.42.

MSFT traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,223,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $116.13 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1,243.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

