Investment House LLC Sells 5,295 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.16.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $59.41. 8,557,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,779,840. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.07. The company has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

