Investment House LLC Sells 575 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,833.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAX. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $84.48. 2,947,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,738. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average of $84.71. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

